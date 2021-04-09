Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,830,541. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.34 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $890.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock valued at $378,713,801 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

