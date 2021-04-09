Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $714,903,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,504,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,145. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $147.37 and a 52-week high of $276.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.