Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.55. 26,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

