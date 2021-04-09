Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 593 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 276.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $2,541,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $19,898,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Barclays lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.05. The stock had a trading volume of 199,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $339.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

