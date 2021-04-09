Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $44.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,344.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,704. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3,175.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,017.66 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

