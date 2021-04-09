Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 594.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 597,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.66. 20,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.32. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.