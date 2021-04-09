Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 283,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

