Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,702 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in American Express by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.36. 62,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average of $120.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.