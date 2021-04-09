Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

HD traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $316.48. The company had a trading volume of 150,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,609. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.37 and a 12-month high of $315.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.18. The company has a market cap of $340.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

