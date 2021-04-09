Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after buying an additional 1,317,497 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.51. The company had a trading volume of 139,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,846. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

