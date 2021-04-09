Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.10. 190,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.