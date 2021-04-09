Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,821 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. 454,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,899,895. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

