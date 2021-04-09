Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 2,424 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,362. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.56 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $189.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

