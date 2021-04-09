Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 4,240 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 1.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7,610.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 266,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PWR traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,701. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $94.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.