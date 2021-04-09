Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 9,474 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,327. The firm has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

