Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after acquiring an additional 77,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

MRK stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 253,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978,479. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

