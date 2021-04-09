Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on J. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

J stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $133.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

