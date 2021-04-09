Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nestlé by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.25. The company had a trading volume of 276,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $337.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $103.18 and a 12-month high of $122.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

