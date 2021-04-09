New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE NFH opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. New Frontier Health has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 78.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

