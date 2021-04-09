New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.43). New Relic reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,894 shares of company stock worth $4,087,405. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. SWS Partners bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $30,946,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $64.62 on Friday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.