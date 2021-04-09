New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. 18,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after buying an additional 266,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after buying an additional 497,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 357,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

