New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $13.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NYCB. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 52,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,121. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,731 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

