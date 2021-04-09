Newman & Schimel LLC Acquires 24,568 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,056,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 517,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 117,881 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 114,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,985,000.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.28. 4,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,578. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

