Newman & Schimel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Newman & Schimel LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 141.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,724,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,149. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

