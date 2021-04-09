Newman & Schimel LLC Has $25.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Newman & Schimel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 17.0% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.14. 91,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,491. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $212.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

