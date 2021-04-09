Newman & Schimel LLC Purchases 10,108 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newman & Schimel LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.94. 34,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,803. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $74.42.

