Newscrypto Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $111.40 million and $2.14 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00292061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.08 or 0.00773439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,668.14 or 1.00593545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00742990 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,429 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,682 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

