Newton Coin Project (NCP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 41.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $41,214.95 and $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 316.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

