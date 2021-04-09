Newton (NEW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.79 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $31.65 million and $3.79 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00294923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.94 or 0.00776377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,420.26 or 1.00358224 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.59 or 0.00743131 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

