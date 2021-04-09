Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:NFC traded up GBX 60.16 ($0.79) on Friday, hitting GBX 788.16 ($10.30). 229,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,441. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 791.92 ($10.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 671.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 563.94. The company has a market cap of £718.81 million and a PE ratio of -291.91.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

