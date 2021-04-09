Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:NFC traded up GBX 60.16 ($0.79) on Friday, hitting GBX 788.16 ($10.30). 229,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,441. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 791.92 ($10.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 671.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 563.94. The company has a market cap of £718.81 million and a PE ratio of -291.91.
About Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L)
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.