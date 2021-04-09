Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $770.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 770 ($10.06) and last traded at GBX 769.60 ($10.05), with a volume of 45369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 728 ($9.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £697.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 671.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 563.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.