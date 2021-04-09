NEXT (LON:NXT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 6,250 to GBX 7,135. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NEXT traded as high as GBX 8,334 ($108.88) and last traded at GBX 8,302 ($108.47), with a volume of 32644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,206 ($107.21).

NXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,779.73 ($75.51).

In related news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total transaction of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

The company has a market cap of £11.08 billion and a PE ratio of 36.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,749.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,081.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.54.

NEXT Company Profile (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

