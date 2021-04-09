NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.84

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.84, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXGPY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

