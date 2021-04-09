NextDAO (NAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $437,902.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $437,902.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00054209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00292061 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,937,074,792 coins and its circulating supply is 1,896,842,683 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.