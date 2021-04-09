NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.