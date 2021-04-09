NFTLootBox (LOOT) Trading Up 20% Over Last 7 Days

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $3.15 million and $2.10 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for $139.60 or 0.00236415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.00313879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.52 or 0.00756181 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,102.03 or 1.00088084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.00735140 BTC.

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

