NFTX (NFTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.83 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, NFTX has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $79.83 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $170.43 or 0.00291861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00054570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00085147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.99 or 0.00621637 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00037966 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

