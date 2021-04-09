NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by CLSA

NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) was upgraded by research analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NGKSY opened at $8.63 on Friday. NGK Spark Plug has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

NGK Spark Plug Company Profile

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

