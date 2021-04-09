NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by CLSA

NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) was upgraded by research analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NGKSY opened at $8.63 on Friday. NGK Spark Plug has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.
NGK Spark Plug Company Profile
Further Reading: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for NGK Spark Plug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Spark Plug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.