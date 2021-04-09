NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce sales of $11.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.92 billion. NIKE reported sales of $6.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $43.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.11 billion to $43.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $49.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $133.68 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.