NIX Price Up 117.9% This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. NIX has a total market cap of $31.73 million and $173,968.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 117.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,442.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,081.10 or 0.03560951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.76 or 0.00384585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $640.19 or 0.01095427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.76 or 0.00478695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.00 or 0.00443168 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.00336126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00032204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003581 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,002,991 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.