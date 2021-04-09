NKN Market Capitalization Tops $848.35 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 70% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. NKN has a total market capitalization of $848.35 million and $1.48 billion worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002484 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NKN has traded 638.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00069434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00287829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00027341 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00054775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.11 or 0.00771067 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 coins. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

