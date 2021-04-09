Noku Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,454.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Noku has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and $8,454.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Noku has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00085389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.11 or 0.00609919 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037739 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

