Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

NMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Nomura alerts:

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.30 on Friday. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.