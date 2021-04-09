Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $422,495.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $217.27 or 0.00371364 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $14.44 million and approximately $422,495.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.28 or 0.00619233 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00040601 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

NFY is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,443 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.