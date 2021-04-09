Nord Finance Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Nord Finance has a market cap of $10.07 million and $1.38 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.90 or 0.00016369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,877 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

