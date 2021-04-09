Nord Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.62 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.47 or 0.00016191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00070262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00290273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.52 or 0.00766867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,527.53 or 1.00069404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.23 or 0.00727050 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,993 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.