Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NRDBY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,625. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

