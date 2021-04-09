Norges Bank Acquires New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 453,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,113,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.87% of W.W. Grainger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $397.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.50.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

