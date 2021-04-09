Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 397,998 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $157,782,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.86% of HubSpot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $18,984,218. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.79.

HubSpot stock opened at $514.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $478.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.08 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.23 and a 1-year high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.