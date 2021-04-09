Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 4,277,050 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,277,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,577,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.44% of Exelon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Exelon by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exelon by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

